Alcons Audio QRP40/90 Loudspeaker – A Product of the Week

New York, NY (February 9, 2023)—Making its debut last week at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2023, the QRP40/90 Point-Source Column Loudspeaker from Alcons Audio is a passive, two-way, point-source column system with high-Q directivity for controlled projection.

It is intended for vertical deployment in permanent and portable applications, and was specifically designed for use in acoustically challenging environments requiring very precise coverage, or in applications where musicality and intelligibility-over-distance is required.

The QRP40/90 employs one RBN1203 12-inch pro-ribbon driver mounted on a “Morpher” lens, which was developed by Alcons to produce SPL-independent throw-efficiency and projection control due to the transducer’s natural cylindrical (isophasic) wavefront. The 90×20-degree (horizontal x vertical) dispersion pattern offers consistent audience coverage up to the highest frequencies.

The RBN1203 driver is mounted in a coaxial configuration with an array of eight woofers in a sealed cabinet. The custom-designed 5-inch woofers feature Alcons’ Active Coil technology for extremely low-distortion LF reproduction. The length of this LF array allows the QRP40/90 to have extended vertical projection control and increased output in the low-to-mid frequency range, while ensuring a smooth roll-off to subwoofers.

Stated technical specs for the QRP40/90 include frequency response of 71 Hz to 20,000 Hz (±3 dB); sensitivity 103 dB (200 to 10,000 Hz); nominal impedance 4Ω; 136 dB peak SPL; and peak power handling of 2000 watts (200 ms).

Enclosure dimensions are 44 x 9.3 x 6.3 inches (H x W x D), with a weight of 48.5 pounds. The enclosure features M10 mounting points top and bottom, as well as an M6 universal mounting bracket pattern on the rear panel. More info here.