Wolff Audio FREQ Equalizer — A Mix Product of the Week

New York, NY (November 12, 2024)—Wolff Audio recently released the FREQ, a sweepable, 4-band, proportional-Q parametric equalizer designed by audio innovator Paul Wolff. The FREQ can be installed in Wolff Audio’s analog Console ST, or can be used in conjunction with a 500 Series rack system.

The FREQ implements classic proportional-Q circuitry whereby small amounts of boost or cut yield a wide Q, while more significant amounts of boost or cut cause the Q to narrow, but also offers a twist…

Each of the four bands of the FREQ include control over frequency and boost/cut (+15/-15 dB). The HF (2 kHz to 20 kHz) and LF (25 Hz to 700 Hz) are shelf-type EQs featuring a Wide mode that changes the Q to a three-octave-wide fixed filter (gentle shelf) without the infinite frequency response of a typical shelving equalizer. Wide mode rolls off gradually at the extremes of the passband, helping to prevent out-of-band frequencies from causing clipping.

The two Mid bands (LM: 75 Hz to 2.2 kHz, and HM (350 Hz to 10 kHz) include a “1/3 Octave Lock” feature that allows surgical notching of problem frequencies with lower cut adjustments that would normally be wider in the Proportional Q mode.

A custom CineMag transformer constructed from a blend of nickel and steel provides transparency without coloration. Distortion is stated as less than .03% (100 Hz and higher), while the clipping point is +28 dBu. The FREQ features a true hard bypass relay, and draws less than 100mA per rail, well within the suggested limit of the 500 Series module spec.

The FREQ is now available through select retailers at a price of $787.