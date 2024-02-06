Funktion-One Launches Evo 2 Loudspeaker, More at ISE

Funktion-One arrived at ISE with its new Evo 2 Loudspeaker, joined by a new Tour Rack and Projection system design software.

Barcelona, Spain (February 6, 2024)—Funktion-One hit ISE with its new Evo 2 Loudspeaker, joined by a new Tour Rack and Projection system design software.

Evo 2, the latest addition to the Evo Series, has evolved from the Res 2, s one of Funktion-One’s earliest products, released more than 25 years ago. Evo 2 is a medium dispersion, fully horn-loaded, 3-way loudspeaker, based around the latest Funktion-One driver technology. Designed as a smaller loudspeaker, the Evo 2 is intended for a variety of live event and install applications, including as a four-point club system or two-wide flown system for medium-sized venues. It sports a Butterfly Plate rigging system for quick deployment, and is suited to ground stacking for small events, flying singly or in pairs for wider coverage and larger audience areas, or used as fills.

Shipping in May 2024, the loudspeaker can be adapted between 3-way active (NL8 tri-amp) or 3-way passive mid/hi (NL4 bi-amp). It is available in standard Funktion-One violet finish or black PU coating. A foam backed grille can be added for a more discreet appearance and a custom flight case is also available.

Also launched at ISE was the new Tour Rack and showcase Projection system design software. Tour Rack is a compact, shock mounted, amplifier rack intended for road use by rental users. It houses three high power 4-channel DSP-enabled amplifiers and comes with 3-phase mains distribution, signal distribution and speaker output patch panels.

Meanwhile, the new Projection system design software assists Funktion-One users in designing and optimizing arrays for audience coverage, creating detailed venue-specific system information, and offering 3D direct sound prediction for Vero, Vero VX, Evo 7 and Evo 6 arrays, with other Funktion-One products available as single loudspeakers.