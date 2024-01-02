Neural DSP Morgan Amps Suite — A Mix Product of the Week

Your browser is out-of-date!

Neural DSP recently released the Morgan Amps Suite, which replicates three units from the boutique manufacturer Morgan Amplification

By Mike Levine


New York, NY (January 2, 2024)—While Helsinki, Finland-based Neural DSP has garnered plenty of attention for its Quad Cortex floorboard processor, it’s also been flexing its modeling chops on the plug-in side of the market. Some of the company’s numerous plug-in Titles include Archetype: Rabea, Archetype: Petrucci, Mesa Boogie Mark IIC + Suite, and Tone King Imperial MKII.

Neural DSP recently released the Morgan Amps Suite (Mac/Windows), which replicates three units from the boutique manufacturer Morgan Amplification. The amps modeled include the AC20, a 20W, single-channel amp based on a Vox AC30; the PR12, a 12W amp inspired by the Fender Princeton Reverb; and the SW50R, which sported one channel based on a 50W Dumble amp with a tube reverb added.

The Morgan Amps Suite features the same modular-signal-chain-style GUI as other Neural DSP plug-ins. Though each section has its own screen, controls for switching between amps, adjusting Input and Output gain, turning on the Gate, transposing the signal up or down and switching on a Doubler are globally available. A Tuner and a Metronome are also always accessible.

After the Input stage, the signal goes through the Pre FX Section featuring four modeled stompboxes: a Compressor, Overdrive 1, Overdrive 2, and Tremolo.

Next is the Amp Section, where you can adjust the front panel controls of the selected amp, which are different for each. The signal then travels through the Cab Section, where you can choose virtual microphones with adjustable positioning, set panning, invert phase, and even load your own IRs.

The following module is the EQ Section, which features a 9-band graphic EQ. The last module is the Post FX Section, which includes Delay and Reverb effects, with the former having an optional Tape Drive effect.

The Morgan Amps Suite also includes a bank of factory presets and numerous banks of Artist presets from such guitarists as Neil Zaza, Pete Thorn, Rebea Massaad, and many others.

You can purchase the Morgan Amps Suite from the Neural DSP website, where a fully functional 14-day free trial is also available.

Mike Levine

Mike Levine, Mix Technical Editor-Studio, has been a music-technology journalist for over 20 years. The former editor of Electronic Musician and Onstage magazines, he was also the US editor for the Paris-based music-technology site, Audiofanzine. You’ll also find his writing on pureMix.net, the Yamaha Music blog (the Hub), Waves.com, the Universal Audio blog, Sound on Sound, Popular Science and ask.audio. Levine is a professional musician, producer and composer. He’s written music for TV shows on CNN, the History Channel and A&E and TV commercials for Advil, Days Inn, Lysol and more. He played in Broadway and Off-Broadway pit bands, on numerous sessions on guitar, pedal steel and dobro, and engineered and mixed countless projects. Check out his music at michaelwilliamlevine.com and his writing at mikelevine.journoportfolio.com.

