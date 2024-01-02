Neural DSP Morgan Amps Suite — A Mix Product of the Week

Neural DSP recently released the Morgan Amps Suite, which replicates three units from the boutique manufacturer Morgan Amplification



New York, NY (January 2, 2024)—While Helsinki, Finland-based Neural DSP has garnered plenty of attention for its Quad Cortex floorboard processor, it’s also been flexing its modeling chops on the plug-in side of the market. Some of the company’s numerous plug-in Titles include Archetype: Rabea, Archetype: Petrucci, Mesa Boogie Mark IIC + Suite, and Tone King Imperial MKII.

Neural DSP recently released the Morgan Amps Suite (Mac/Windows), which replicates three units from the boutique manufacturer Morgan Amplification. The amps modeled include the AC20, a 20W, single-channel amp based on a Vox AC30; the PR12, a 12W amp inspired by the Fender Princeton Reverb; and the SW50R, which sported one channel based on a 50W Dumble amp with a tube reverb added.

The Morgan Amps Suite features the same modular-signal-chain-style GUI as other Neural DSP plug-ins. Though each section has its own screen, controls for switching between amps, adjusting Input and Output gain, turning on the Gate, transposing the signal up or down and switching on a Doubler are globally available. A Tuner and a Metronome are also always accessible.

After the Input stage, the signal goes through the Pre FX Section featuring four modeled stompboxes: a Compressor, Overdrive 1, Overdrive 2, and Tremolo.

Next is the Amp Section, where you can adjust the front panel controls of the selected amp, which are different for each. The signal then travels through the Cab Section, where you can choose virtual microphones with adjustable positioning, set panning, invert phase, and even load your own IRs.

The following module is the EQ Section, which features a 9-band graphic EQ. The last module is the Post FX Section, which includes Delay and Reverb effects, with the former having an optional Tape Drive effect.

The Morgan Amps Suite also includes a bank of factory presets and numerous banks of Artist presets from such guitarists as Neil Zaza, Pete Thorn, Rebea Massaad, and many others.

You can purchase the Morgan Amps Suite from the Neural DSP website, where a fully functional 14-day free trial is also available.