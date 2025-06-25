Legendary Power Station Console Becomes A Plug-In

Apogee Electronics has modeled the Neve 8068 console used by Bob Clearmountain to mix classic hits and made it available as a plug-in.

Santa Monica, CA (June 25, 2025)—Apogee Electronics has modeled the Neve 8068 console used by Bob Clearmountain to mix classic releases by Chic, Roxy Music and David Bowie and made it available as a plug-in.

Clearmountain’s 8068, the newest addition to the Clearmountain plug-in series, captures the sound of the Neve 8068 console that defined countless hits at The Power Station in New York City, one of the most iconic recording studios in music history.

As a young engineer working in the heart of New York’s vibrant music scene, Clearmountain used thiat console to craft some of the most celebrated records of the era, including: Cuts Like a Knife and You Want It, You Got It by Bryan Adams; The River by Bruce Springsteen; C’est Chic by Niles Rodgers and Chic; “We Are Family” by Sister Sledge; Scary Monsters by David Bowie; and elements of Avalon by Roxy Music.

With Clearmountain’s 8068 plug-in, Apogee says, it has meticulously modeled every detail of Bob’s personal console, aiming to preserve the unique character and sonic magic that helped make those recordings. Notably, Clearmountain’s 8068 is based around comprehensive modeling of the entire channel strip, from the mic and line input stage to the EQ and fader module, not just the preamp.

With more EQ points than the classic 1073, the 8068 EQ is inherently wide and musical, making it appropriate for shaping drums, vocals, and strings, according to Apopgee. A high-Q mode offers additional precision when needed. The new plug-in allows users to choose between clean, detailed line-level operation or mic mode for harmonically rich saturation. The fader’s impact on frequency response and harmonics is also fully modeled, creating the immersive feel of mixing on a physical console. The plug-in’s Auto Gain for Mic Mode helps ensure consistent levels, even when pushing the saturation for added texture.

Clearmountain’s 8068 Channel Strip plug-in is priced at $99.