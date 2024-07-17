Audacity 3.6 Debuts Alongside Updated Muse Hub

Milwaukee, WI (July 17, 2024)—Muse Group has launched Audacity 3.6, the latest iteration of the long-running, free open-source audio software. The new edition—the last before V4, according to Muse Group—includes a new look, new effects, and a number of changes to aid integration with a simultaneously released update of the company’s Muse Hub software.

Audacity 3.6 sports a long-awaited visual refresh, giving the DAW a more modern look. Also debuting with the latest edition is a new master channel for adding production and effects to tracks. Additionally, a pair of new real-time effects for mastering dynamic range are now available—a Compressor and Limiter.

The new release ties into a simultaneously released update of Muse Hub, a desktop store app allowing users to search for and download sounds, loops and FX plug-ins. With the new update, Muse Hub has partnered with Solid State Logic, Baby Audio, ACE Studio, WavTool and other software developers for the redesigned retail space. The new Muse Hub offers standalone apps, plug-ins, Muse Sounds used for playback in the notation app MuseScore Studio, loops, samples and more.

With the release of Muse Hub, the company is inviting developers to promote their sounds or software on the storefront platform.