Audeze Maxwell Now Compatible with Dolby Atmos Renderer

Los Angeles, CA (October 26, 2023)—Audeze has announced the beta launch of head-tracking support for its Maxwell headset which will be compatible with the Dolby Atmos Renderer for professional mixing.

The firmware upgrade utilizes built-in hardware already included in every Maxwell headset. All users need to do is open up their latest Dolby Atmos session, connect the Dolby Atmos Renderer application, and plug in the USB dongle or USB cable to create and monitor Dolby Atmos mixes with real-time head tracking, providing an immersive preview of their audio creations.

Head tracking follows the orientation of one’s head and allows one to interact with the virtual room in real-time when monitoring binaurally with headphones. It creates a more lifelike experience that mimics the studio environment with speakers. This can lead to improved accuracy when placing objects in a three-dimensional space. Additionally, because it approximates the mix room, users may find that they can spend more time comfortably mixing on headphones, especially when traveling or otherwise away from the studio.

“We plan to use the head tracking capabilities of Maxwell for future collaborations, and expect to foster a growing community of Dolby Atmos creators,” said Sankar Thiagasamudram, Audeze CEO and founder.