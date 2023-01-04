Rational Acoustics Issues Smaart v9.1 Update

Less than two months after it released Smaart v9, Rational Acoustics unveiled the first major update for the revamped measurement platform.

Woodstock, CT (January 3, 2023)—Less than two months after it released Smaart v9, Rational Acoustics unveiled the first major version update for the long-running measurement platform in late December, adding new features, useability improvements and bug fixes.

Some of the new features stem from Rational Acoustics’ partnership with Audient, integrating the controls for phantom power and gain on EVO line of audio interfaces directly into the Smaart interface. This EVO integration provides a more streamlined workflow and Gain Tracking for EVO users, and the EVO control integration is available for all editions of Smaart v9.

Also debuting with v9.1 is the new SyncSource Transfer Function measurement process, which can be enabled via Advanced Preferences. Available in Smaart Suite and RT only, SyncSource TF is a period-synchronous method of real-time transfer function measurement where the output cycle of Smaart’s signal generator is the same length as the FFT size of the measurement, resulting in extremely stable real-time data, even in highly challenging environments, according to Rational Acoustics.

If you’ve ever accidentally made the entire stage crew jump while starting to measure a P.A., a new signal generator option is available to gradually increase output level, utilizing a 1.5 second exponential fade-in that provides a less startling experience in the field. Meanwhile, enhanced averaging depth selections for real-time measurements provide a smoother increase in measurement stability (as a variable from 1 to 10). A default Peak sound level metric for Smaart RT and LE has also been added, as well as measurement configuration access from the Impulse Response control bar and enhanced unified data capture.

The v9.1 update is recommended for all Smaart v9 users and is available at no additional cost. The update can be downloaded directly from within the Smaart v9 program, or from within user license management accounts at my.rationalacoustics.com.