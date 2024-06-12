Genelec 3440A Smart IP PoE Subwoofer Gets an InfoComm Debut

Genelec is introducing the 3440A Smart IP PoE Subwoofer this week, joining the company’s Smart IP range of loudspeaker models.

Las Vegas, NV (June 12, 2024)—Genelec is introducing the 3440A Smart IP PoE Subwoofer this week, joining the company’s Smart IP range of wall, ceiling, and pendant loudspeaker models.

Aimed at integrators and installers, the Smart IP range provides power, audio, and management features via a standard CAT cable. All models can be freely combined on a network, as the Smart IP range is compatible with both Dante and AES67 streams, deriving power via PoE or PoE+ Power-over-Ethernet formats.

As well as receiving both power and audio-over-IP, the 3440A’s RJ45 connector also allows access to Genelec’s Smart IP Manager configuration software. Smart IP Manager enables installers to configure rooms, zones, loudspeakers, and audio channels. It includes system organization, status monitoring, and a room equalization tool set, including adjustment of the 3440A’s crossover frequency.

Measuring 475 mm x 475 mm x 220 mm (18.75 in x 18.75 in x 8.75 in) and weighing 14.5 kg (32 lb), the compact design of the 3440A features a 165 mm (6.5 in) driver, a 70 W internal Class D amplifier stage and dual reflex ports, delivering controlled low-frequency performance between 35 and 120 Hz. The 3440A’s proprietary internal power supply technology stores power in order to produce 106 dB of short-term SPL whenever needed. Genelec’s power-saving Intelligent Signal Sensing (ISS) circuitry activates a low-power “sleep” mode if no audio is detected for a defined period.

The active design of the 3440A provides audio performance and removes the need for bulky racks of external amplifiers and their associated cabling. Alongside the support for lossless, low-latency IP audio streams, analog connectivity is also supported via a Euroblock connector.