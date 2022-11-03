Pure Resonance Audio BTR1 Bluetooth Wireless Audio Receiver Launches

New York, NY (November 3, 2022)—Pure Resonance Audio has released its BTR1, a Hi-Fi Bluetooth wireless audio receiver intended for use in commercial pro-audio installations.

The unit reportedly sports an extended wireless range of up to 100 feet, aiding the transport of audio to sound systems from a Bluetooth-enabled device.

The BTR1 remembers up to eight devices and automatically reconnects to the last paired device. Using the latest Bluetooth technology and audio streaming codecs, the device is both compact and lightweight at less than 1 lb and under 1″ high, allowing it to sit on a rack shelf or any flat surface. The device supports both RCA and optical digital inputs, pairs quickly, and plays without configuration, custom software, apps or passwords.

Using the unit, audio providers can add Bluetooth audio streaming capabilities to sound systems in a variety of applications, including fitness gyms, schools, classrooms, gymnasiums, houses of worship, restaurants, retail stores, medical facilities, warehouses, hospitality spaces, and any business background music systems. This Bluetooth stereo receiver can also be used with an existing Pure Resonance Audio MA or RMA Series mixer amplifier for an extended Bluetooth range or with an RZMA Series 4-zone amplifier for multiple Bluetooth sources in more than one zone.