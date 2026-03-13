Black Rooster Audio Launches VWB-1X Mixing Plug-In

Black Rooster Audio has stuffed a variety of typical mixing chain tools into a single plug-in and named it the VWB-1X.

Erfurt, Thuringia, Germany (March 13, 2026)—Black Rooster Audio has stuffed a variety of typical mixing chain tools into a single plug-in and named it the VWB-1X.

The channel strip plug-in combines four of Black Rooster Audio’s vintage-modelled processors into a single, unified workflow by integrating multiple stages of classic analog processing into one interface. Taking “inspiration” from units like Tube-Tech’s Classic Channel, VWB-1X is made up of four integrated modules: VHL-3C (vintage high/low pass filter), VEQ-5 (vintage mid-range equalizer), VEQ-1P (program equalizer), and VTC-2 (tube compressor).

By providing an integrated workflow, users have less need for complex plug-in chains and have a clear video of the signal path. While the plug-in emulates classic modules, however, it also offers modern capabilities such as M/S (mid/side) processing, flexible routing options between modules, and global metering for gain staging.

It is available in 64-bit AAX, AU, VST, and VST3 formats for macOS (10.10 or newer—M1/M2 supported) and 64-bit AAX, VST, and VST3 formats for Windows (7 or newer) with extensive DAW compatibility

VWB-1X is available to purchase for a time-limited introductory promo price of $39 US before moving to its regular price of $79.