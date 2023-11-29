Audio-Technica ES964 Boundary Array Mic Debuts

Stow, OH (November 29, 2023)—Audio-Technica has launched its ES964 boundary array microphone, intended for table-top use in small-group online conferences to provide audio for multi-person video conference environments.

Aimed as a solution for customers whose room cannot accommodate a ceiling/hanging microphone array option, the ES964 sports a low-profile design, taking up minimal space. The ES964 employs one omnidirectional capsule and two bidirectional capsules. When combined with an Audio-Technica digital SmartMixer, the ES964 offers directional sound capture via its virtual hypercardioid and cardioid pickups, providing speaker-focused sound capture within a 360-degree radius. The ES964 is also compatible with a range of other open architecture DSPs. Multiple and simultaneous settings can be configured to suit the seating positions of conference participants.

The microphone’s LED ring—programmable with seven different colors—provides immediate indication of the microphone’s mute status, and is visible in all directions. Three MUTE touch switches located on the array housing allow for operation of mute/unmute switching. In addition, Touch On/Touch Off, Touch to Talk, Touch to Mute, and Local, Remote, and LED Remote switches are provided on the main unit, allowing users to specify the optimal mute settings for their particular needs.

The ES964 is compatible with 20 to 52 V DC phantom power supplies. Additionally, it features UniGuard proprietary shielding technology that protects the audio signals from radio frequency interference (RFI). Its design features a small 88 mm (3.5-inch) diameter and 22 mm (0.87-inch) height. It can be fixed to a table with a dedicated jig or with general-purpose screws.