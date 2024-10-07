AudioControl Director Model M4800D Multi-Zone Amplifier Debuts

Seattle, WA (October 7, 2024)—AudioControl has launched its new Director Model M4800D multizone amplifier, updating the existing 8-channel platform already offered by the company with the new addition of Dante network connectivity while nonetheless retaining a 1U chassis.

With the arrival of Dante in the M4800D, integrators can deliver uncompressed audio over a standard IP network using readily available CAT-5e, CAT-6 or fiber optic cable with near-zero latency.

AudioControl’s DSP engine also offers an ever-expanding library of onboard custom digital profiles tailored for popular architectural loudspeakers. The M4800D also features full matrix audio capability from any of the eight analog/digital inputs to any output across single or multiple amplifier channels. The M4800D can operate either as a standalone matrix-amplifier or as part of a third-party smart home ecosystem.

The AudioControl Director Model M4800D combines 100 watts/8-Ohms, 200 watts/4-Ohms of output into an 8×4 stereo matrix with onboard DSP including graphic and parametric equalization by zone. The M4800D allows for the ability to bridge channels, giving integrators configuration flexibility.

The AudioControl Director Model M4800D is available now.