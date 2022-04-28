AudioControl BLX-1K Bi-Directional Signal Extender Launched

AudioControl has unveiled its new BLX-1K bi-directional signal extender, intended to aid installers on long cable runs.

Seattle, WA (April 28, 2022)—AudioControl has unveiled its new BLX-1K bi-directional signal extender, intended to aid installers on long cable runs, by sending and receiving a fully-balanced, analog audio signal up to 1,000-feet over standard Ethernet cable.

The BLX-1K is presented as a premium, bi-directional signal-extending solution for projects with considerable distance between devices. Designed to be used in pairs at both ends of the signal path, each unit contains a two-channel receive stage as well as a two-channel transmit stage, enabling content to travel in both directions across a span of Ethernet cable.

The unit comes equipped with an external power supply for connection and quiet performance. Delivering an output of nearly 8-Volts RMS, the BLX-1K rejects noise, providing a clear audio signal over long Ethernet runs.

“A/V professionals look to AudioControl for innovative solutions that enhance system performance while improving overall efficiency on the jobsite,” explained Chris Kane, VP of Sales & Marketing at AudioControl. “The BLX-1K delivers superb audio quality over long runs, overcoming a critical challenge for installers while retaining the exceptional clarity and detail customers demand.”

The AudioControl BLX-1K Bi-Directional Signal Extender has a suggested selling price of $180 is now shipping to dealers.