Tascam Model 2400 Live Recorder/Console Debuts

Santa Fe Springs, CA (July 17, 2024)—Tascam has introduced its new Model 2400 live recorder and mixing console. The desk is based around an integrated 24-track digital recorder, a 22-channel mixer, and a 24-In/22-Out USB audio interface, and is intended for use in live sound, rehearsal and recording applications.

The 24-track digital recorder can capture the recording and mixdown of live performances to an SD, SDHC, or SDXC card without the need for a PC or other DAW, making it a self-contained workstation. It is based around a bus configuration that recalls the paradigm of an analog mixer, with a design that facilitates compatibility and expandability with other studio peripherals via its MIDI interface.

The Model 2400 also offers 16 Tascam XLR mic preamplifiers, a dozen channel inserts, five Aux sends, and four stereo sub-mixes. The workstation’s MIDI In /Out ports include support for MIDI Time Code (MTC) and MIDI Clock/Song Position Pointer (SPP) Out, and there is also a Click Out jack with a TAP Tempo function.

It also sports an integrated USB audio interface, and DAW transport control and Record Ready functionality via HUI/MCU (Human User Interface / Mackie Control Universal) protocol emulation. There’s also expanded Insert capability for channels 1 – 12 for the integration of EQ or Compression and there is Digital EQ and Compression on the Main buss.

Other onboard features include a Master EQ/Comp with 4-band parametric EQ, a stereo bus compressor, MIDI I/O Sync, plus transport and Record control capability for DAW control. If needed, one can playback and route audio from Bluetooth enabled devices to channels 21/22, mains, or off.