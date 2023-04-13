Audiomovers Releases Inject and Omnibus 2.0

Audiomovers has released its Inject plug-in, facilitating the introduction of sources into a DAW, and Omnibus 2.0, which aids routing between devices and applications.

London, UK (April 13, 2023)—Audiomovers has released its Inject plug-in, facilitating the introduction of sources into a DAW, and Omnibus 2.0, which aids routing between devices and applications.

Inject communicates with a system’s audio devices and allows DAW users to route audio in and out of DAW channels without having to switch DAW playback engine. The software’s built-in recorder has drag-and-drop functionality that allows users to quickly capture audio snippets for further manipulation or referencing in any major DAW. Inject, supplied with a virtual audio driver for inter-application audio routing, works on Mac or Windows machines, with hardware audio device support (CoreAudio and WDM).

Meanwhile, when Audiomovers first introduced Omnibus, it solved a problem by providing audio routing within a MacOS computer, getting audio between applications or to hardware outputs. Omnibus 2.0 doubles down on the original virtual driver count and adds hardware audio device I/O support. It allows users to combine or split different audio sources and send the resulting audio to multiple destinations.

The updated edition also now has two 16-channel, one 32-channel and one 64-channel virtual audio devices. Users can now save up to 100 routing snapshots. Additional features include individual channel naming, pre-assignment “hints” and device rearrangement, and a “Click-to-Focus” function, as well as precise metering and optional color coding for each audio device in a matrix.

Inject (VST, VST3, AU, AAX) will be available for download for an MSRP of $149.99, but will be available for a limited time at the introductory launch sale price of $99.99.

The Omnibus 2.0 app is available for download for a limited time at the introductory launch sale price of $99.99. The regular MSRP will be $149.99 following the introductory period. All existing users of Omnibus 1.0 will be entitled to a free upgrade.