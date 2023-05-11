Bettermaker Mastering Limiter 2.0 Debuts

The new Bettermaker Mastering Limiter 2.0 uses updated technology to aid the performance of its pure analog signal path.

New York, NY (May 11, 2023)—The new, improved Bettermaker Mastering Limiter 2.0 (distributed by TransAudio Group) has been announced.

The new unit incorporates updated technology boosting the performance of its pure analog signal path with digital control, plug-in recall and automation.

A new optimized limiter engine is said to provide its users with greater limiting control and path-to-signal uniformity: -20 dB. An improved limiter side chain with a high-pass filter—off or 20-200 Hz—and mid-boost filter—off or 8 dB at either 2 kHz or 7 kHz—aids delicate volume control.

As far as clipping goes, the redesigned 2.0 Clipping Section handles transient material with a High or Low Soft Clip plus Soft Clip Trim.

The 2.0 unit allows a user to update firmware and plug-ins through Bettermaker’s website. Also included is a black faceplate with a high-colored display and well-defined high-resolution visuals to provide quick-to-read metering.

All the control and user interactions are performed in the digital domain, allowing the company to incorporate options and possibilities not found in any standard analog limiter, such as the ability to save and recall presets; instant reset of all parameters; rapid, precise and repeatable adjustments; precisely linked stereo operation with a single control; DAW automation; metering operations based on high quality A/D conversion and DSP; and more.