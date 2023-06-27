Avid, Audiomovers Team for Audio Collaboration Bundle

London, UK (June 27, 2023)—Remote collaboration has been a crucial part of audio creation in the post-pandemic era; recognizing that, Audiomovers, makers of remote collaboration tool ListenTo, has partnered with Avid to create a bundle to bring remote audio collaboration to new and existing Pro Tools users.

ListenTo from Audiomovers is a remote collaboration plug-in that allows users to share uncompressed audio directly from their DAW. Users create and share links with clients or collaborators, which can then be opened in their DAW, in a web browser window, or on Audiomovers’ own apps for iOS and Android.

There are two bundles: new annual Pro Tools Studio subscribers will receive a free year of ListenTo Basic, while those who opt for a new annual Pro Tools Ultimate subscription will receive a free year of ListenTo Pro. In addition, all existing Pro Tools Studio and Ultimate customers with active subscriptions will be offered 25% off either a ListenTo Basic or ListenTo Pro annual subscription. This Pro Tools Audiomovers promotion will run from June 21 to July 22, 2023.

Greg “Stryke” Chin, director, Product Management Music Creation + Audio Ecosystem at Avid, noted, “We are incredibly excited to partner with Audiomovers to give Pro Tools Studio and Ultimate users this seamless extension to their workflows. Our users can now share their mixes directly with clients, from Pro Tools, without the need to print them before reviewing. They can monitor their tracks wherever they like: in the car, on the phone, or even comparing different headphones or speaker setups. ListenTo with Pro Tools has already proven an essential combination for so many audio professionals. We’re excited to officially bring this technology, via this special bundle, to our users. We also look forward to working more with Audiomovers to provide even more workflows in Pro Tools, in the future.”