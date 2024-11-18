Audix Celebrates Anniversary with Limited Edition D6

Audix is celebrating the company’s 40th anniversary and is marking the moent with the release of a limited edition of its D6 kick drum mic.

Wilsonville, OR (November 18, 2024)—Audix is celebrating the company’s 40th anniversary and is marking the moent with the release of a limited edition of its D6 kick drum microphone.

“We are overjoyed to celebrate 40 years of excellence at Audix,” senior director Bjørn Rennemo-Henriksen says. “Audix always passionately challenges norms and works tirelessly to exceed both expectations. Product launches coming soon in 2025 are a phenomenal testament to this commitment; we look forward to introducing the amazing results of our team’s hard work and innovations to the community. We express our sincerest thanks to the musicians, engineers and audio enthusiasts who have made Audix who we are today.”

For the company’s anniversary, Audix is producing a premium edition of the D6 in a bead blasted finish. This special edition is said to offer enhanced functionality. Limited to a run of 100 mics, it features three selectable frequency responses: the original kick-drum curve plus two flatter options for added versatility. The new limited-edition version will be available through selected giveaways throughout the coming months.

The D6 is one of the best-selling products in Audix history. Monitor engineer Nathan Bauld (Tower of Power) says, “It crushes every other kick drum mic” and front-of-house mixer Charlie Martinez (Little Feat, Steely Dan) noted its flexibility on other low-end sources, saying “I thought I’d try it on baritone sax. I fell in love with it immediately.”

In 1991, Audix relocated from the San Francisco Bay area to Wilsonville, Oregon, where R&D and manufacturing still takes place. The 78,000-square-foot facility includes a recording studio and live soundstage for testing mics under real-world conditions, as well as bespoke tooling that allows Audix to adhere to tight engineering tolerances.