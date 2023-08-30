Manley Labs Massive Passive Gets Anniversary Limited Edition

Chino, CA (August 30, 2023)—A recording studio mainstay since 1998, Manley Laboratories’ Massive Passive stereo tube equalizer is marking its 25th year in production in 2023, and to celebrate the unit’s silver anniversary, Manley Labs is creating a special limited edition just for the occasion: the Massive Passive XXV.

If you peek around inside the upcoming limited edition, you’ll find it’s still the familiar unit that engineers have turned to for a quarter-century, featuring inductors and transformers wound in-house at the Manley magnetics department, as well as high-end film capacitors and metal-film resistors, and robust all-tube electronics powered by the company’s own Manley Power Switch-Mode Power Supply.

On the outside, however, the special edition will stand out from the crowd as it will sport a deep cobalt blue faceplate and custom laser-engraved artwork. Each unit will also come with a special custom-created “Micro Massive artpiece” created and personally crafted by EveAnna Manley.

The Massive Passive XXV is limited to 100 pieces worldwide and will begin shipping in September 2023. It will be available through select Manley resellers with an MSRP of $6,999 USD.