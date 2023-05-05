Audix PDX720 Signature Edition Vocal Microphone – Mix Product of the Week

Unveiled at NAMM just a few weeks ago by the folks at Audix is the PDX720, a multi-application dynamic microphone designed primarily for studio recording of lead and background vocals, and spoken word.

The PDX720’s hypercardioid capsule provides extended low-end response without need for active filtering, and produces gain sufficiently high to eliminate the need for preamp-boost or “lifter”-type devices. Specifications include a frequency range of 50 Hz to 20 kHz; sensitivity 1.9 mV/Pa @ 1k; maximum SPL > 135 dB; output impedance 280 Ohms.

The PDX720 incorporates two three-position switches that can be used to modify its frequency response. A high-pass filter offers options of Off, 120 Hz or 155 Hz, and a presence-boost switch provides a gentle lift of 1.5 or 3 dB for increased clarity in the vocal range while avoiding harshness. Although the PDX720 frequency response was tailored for vocal applications, the microphone may also be used for drum and instrument recording.

The PDX720 is designed, machined, assembled and tested by Audix in Wilsonville, Oregon. Weight is 869 grams, and length is 212 mm.