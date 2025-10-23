Austrian Audio CC8-SC Debuts at AES

Debuting today at the AES Show in Long Beach, CA is Austrian Audio’s new CC8-SC pencil mic.

Long Beach, CA (October 23, 2025)—Debuting today at the AES Show in Long Beach, CA is Austrian Audio’s new CC8-SC pencil mic, outfitted with a supercardioid polar pattern to block sound coming from the side.

The CC8-SC uses the OCC7 true condenser capsule, which takes its cues from the AKG CK 1 capsule. As a small diaphragm microphone, it’s appropriate for use as a spot microphone to capture ensembles. The new mic stands alongside Austrian Audio’s first pencil mic, the CC8, which has a cardioid pattern.

The OCC7 capsule can reportedly handle extremely high sound pressure levels (up to 155 dB SPL), and has a low self-noise of only 13 dB (A). The mic is said to sound naturally open, but neither harsh nor sharp, even at extreme volumes. The CC8-SC sports a switchable high-pass filter (60Hz, 120 Hz) and a switchable Pad (0, -10 dB, -20 dB) to enable to sound undistorted up to 155 dB.

The CC8-SC will be available in the US for $599. The mic comes with an OCH8 Mic clip 18mm, a CCW8 Windscreen, and Carry Case.