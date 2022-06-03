Austrian Audio OD303 Dynamic Vocal Microphone Debuts at NAMM

Austrian Audio is introducing its new OD303 dynamic vocal microphone at the NAMM Show 2022.

Anaheim, CA (June 3, 2022)—Austrian Audio is introducing its new OD303 dynamic vocal microphone at NAMM Show 2022.

According to the company, the OD303 is designed and built withstand daily use in the rehearsal room and also the wear and tear of the road. The die-cast housing is meant to be resiliant, and the microphone fits comfortably in the hand.

The new mic also incorporates the Austrian Audio’s Open Acoustic technology, which reportedly delivers an supercardioid polar pattern across a wide frequency band and offers feedback stability.

Due to the open design, there are reportedly only minimal changes in sound and feedback behavior when holding the mic close to the head grille. In addition, the proprietary 3D Pop Noise Diffuser, developed by Austrian Audio, reduces noise caused by plosives.

Available online and in brick-and-mortar stores throughout the US, the OD303 is priced at $119.