Baby Got Bass with New SubCulture Plug-In

New York, NY (July 20, 2026)—Baby Audio likes a fat sub sound as much as the next plug-in maker, so it has launched SubCulture, which aims to help producers augment the low frequency content of any monophonic input.

SubCulture automatically detects the pitch of incoming audio and locks its bass enhancement engines to each note, providing musical low end extension that stays in tune with the source signal. The process is centered around three distinct bass enhancement processors—Sub Layer, Root Boost and Resonance—and a suite of shaping tools.

Sub Layer adds a pitch-shifted sub-octave version of the input signal at up to two octaves below the original, while Root Boost is a pitch-tracking EQ band that provides up to 18 dB of boost or cut at the fundamental frequency of each incoming note. Meanwhile Resonance is a parallel filter network inspired by classic analog designs. Designed to work together, each processor plays a role to reinforce, enhance and extend low frequency material in the signal.

Elsewhere in the software, users can apply punch, harmonics and dynamics control by using mix tools in SubCulture’s analog-modeled saturation and compression sections. Augmenting that processing, SubCulture comes with 177 custom presets from producers and sound designers such as Craig Bauer, Dakota G and Eryck Bry.

But SubCulture isn’t limited to bass signals. It can add layers to any source, opening up creative sound design possibilities for vocals, leads, melodic material and more.

SubCulture is available with an introductory price of $79 before going up to its MSRP of $129. It is compatible with all major DAWs for Mac and PC.