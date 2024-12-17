Baby Audio Launches Free Warp Plug-In

Baby Audio closes out the year by releasing a free plug-in and 2024 is no exception.

Pasadena, CA (December 16, 2024)—Baby Audio always closes out the year by releasing a free plug-in and 2024 is no exception. This year’s freebie is Warp, a stand-alone plug-in derived from the Warp module from another one of the company’s plugs, Transit 2.

Warp lets users speed up or slow down audio without creating artifacts via a Speed control; that combined with the Stretch knob allows one to control pitch independent of time—meaning you can slow audio down while still pitching it up, or vis-versa. Setting Stretch to 50 percent keeps the pitch as-is. The Mix knob lets you blend the original audio with the resultant warped signal.

The Warp plug-in’s features are a small taste of what’s available in Transit 2, developed in collaboration with Andrew Huang. The motion-enabled multi effect contains 28 internal effects modules.

Warp is compatible with all major DAWs for Mac and PC. An iOS version is also available on the Apple App Store, making it accessible for mobile music creators. Warp and all the company’s previous free plug-ins are available at the Baby Audio website. Past free plug-ins include Magic Switch, a chorus-plug-in; Magic Dice, a reverb/delay/modulation plug; Beat Slammer, an aggressive compressor; and Pitch Drift, which creates organic pitch fluctuations.