beyerdynamic Launches DT 1770 and DT 1990 PRO MKII Headphones

Heilbronn, Germany (November 11, 2024)—beyerdynamic has launched second-generation models for its closed-back DT 1770 PRO MKII and open-back DT 1990 PRO MKII, offering new drivers and comfort-oriented features.

Both the DT 1770 PRO MKII and DT 1990 PRO MKII feature the company’s new TESLA.45 driver, developed and manufactured at its headquarters in Heilbronn. The new diaphragm is said to cut distortion and have a sharpened response with the goal of lessening ear-fatigue during long sessions.

The TESLA.45 driver is fashioned around a PEEK polymer membrane for improved bass, while a lighter voice coil made of aluminum-coated copper wire tackles the treble. Each driver is tested during production. Both models reportedly provide lower Total Harmonic Distortion (THD) than its predecessor for a more accurate signal.

With its closed-back design, the DT 1770 PRO MKII is intended for recording, monitoring, and editing, while the open-backed DT 1990 PRO MKII is designed for mixing, mastering and editing. With the latter, beyerdynamic reduced the highs at 8 kHz, while still maintaining the highs from 10 kHz found in the previous model; the treble has also been slightly reduced from the previous model with the intent of providing a more balanced sound profile.

The DT 1770 PRO MKII is equipped with leatherette and velour earpads, while the DT 1990 PRO MKII comes with two different types of velour earpads—one is a “Producing Velour” that delivers a fuller, more exciting sound thanks to a slight bass boost, while the other is a “Mixing & Mastering Velour,” said to provide a more analytical sound for making final mix decisions.

Both models come with a 3m detachable cable and a 5m spiral cable, each equipped with a lockable 3-pin mini-XLR connector, as well as a dedicated hard case for protection during travel. USB-C cables are available separately.

The DT 1770 PRO MKII and DT 1990 PRO MKII are available for $599.99.