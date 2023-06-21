Avantone Pro Unveils Planar the II Headphones

Tallman, NY (June 21, 2023)—Avantone Pro has introduced its new “Planar the II” headphones, updating its original Planar model released three years ago with a new, lower-weighted edition intended for mix engineers, musicians, podcasters, live-streamers and audiophiles.
The open-back reference-grade headphones namesake planar drivers operate via a matrix of neodymium magnets that both push and pull from both sides of its thin, ultralight diaphragm across its entire surface area, creating a wavefront with little harmonic distortion and a fast response time. The resulting symmetrical vibrations reportedly result in tight bass and a broad soundstage, as well as a 30 kHz ceiling is. The open-back architecture, meanwhile, is designed with an eye toward eliminating pressure build-up, acoustic resonance and frequency curve that are typical of closed-back headphones.
Along with comfortable ear pads, the Planar the II package also comes with a high-grade, removable, two-meter-long, noise-free 3.5mm cable that can be plugged into either side to suit workflow or handedness. There’s also an eco-friendly shoulder bag with room for accessories and the cable.
Planar the II is available in Black, Creme or Red with a MAP of $399.00 USD.