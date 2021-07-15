Black Lion Audio Launches PG-P Portable Power Conditioner

Black Lion Audio has launched its PG-P Portable Power Conditioner, built around the company’s proprietary PG-P portable filtering technology.

Chicago, IL (July 15, 2021)—Black Lion Audio has launched its PG-P Portable Power Conditioner, built around the company’s proprietary PG-P portable filtering technology with the aim of providing the same level of noise filtering found as found in rack-mount power conditioners.

The power conditioner is built using premium Panasonic capacitors, selected to help eliminate high-frequency noise. As a result, the unit provides studio-grade power on the go via six wall-wart-spaced outlets, as well as Ground OK, Protection On and Clean Power On LEDs.

PG-P is available to purchase through Black Lion Audio’s global network of dealers/distributors with a MAP (Minimum Advertised Price) of $69.00 USD.

The unit comes on the heels of the new PG-2, a pro power conditioner that Black Lion introduced last month, offering a 120 V Power Grid of 14 outlets in a 2U rack-mountable chassis.

The PG-2 sports proprietary PG-99 Filtering Technology, alongside a suite of status and alert capabilities, all of which Black Lion says helps the unit provide an average of 99.7% of noise filtering.

The power condition features Panasonic and Wimi capacitors, and offers filtration with a reported power absorption rating of 2,775 joules. Also, the PG-2 features a bank of 12 switched, filtered, and surge-protected outlets on its back panel arranged as three groups — four Digital Audio Outlets, four Analog Audio Outlets and four High Current Outlets.

Black Lion Audio • www.blacklionaudio.com