Black Lion Audio Revolution EXP Interface Launches

Chicago, IL (October 31, 2023)—Black Lion Audio has launched its latest portable recording interface, Revolution EXP. Supporting a 192 kHz sample rate, the rack-mountable unit sports 16 analog TRS connections and 16 channels of ADAT I/O, as well as proprietary Macro-MMC clocking.

Any ADAT-compatible recording interface can be expanded by adding more inputs and outputs with Revolution EXP; connect the two devices using four TOSLINK fiber optic cables in pairs, providing (up to) 16 channels of (16-bit/44.1 kHz- to 24-bit/48 kHz-quality) ADAT I/O. In the case of Revolution EXP, its connections are labeled ADAT – S/MUX, meaning four channels of audio I/O at 24-bit/96 kHz or two channels of audio I/O at 24-bit/192 kHz are alternately possible over each pair of cables. Revolution EXP’s 16 analog TRS connections can also be used in an eight-input — IN 1 through to IN 8 (each with a -10 dBv pad for managing hotter signals) — and eight-output — OUT 1 through to OUT 8 — configuration.

The proprietary Macro-MMC clocking technology reportedly offers low jitter, keeping all connected devices in sync. It has boutique components from Vishay, Nichicon, and Wima and supports sample rates up to 192 kHz, so can be used as the primary word clock device driving entire studios, or synchronized itself to an external clocking device.

Revolution EXP is expected to ship in November with a MAP of $799.00 USD.