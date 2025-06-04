OBAM Immersive Mixing Plug-in Interface Debuts

Motten, Germany (June 4, 2025)—Fiedler Audio has announced the release of version 1.6 of its Dolby Atmos Composer, introducing OBAM, a plug-in interface for immersive audio mixing and mastering.

Using OBAM, creators have access to a mixing and mastering environment that embraces the full object-based complexity of modern immersive delivery formats, starting with Dolby Atmos and opening up for MPEG-H, Apple Spatial Audio and the expected soon-to-be-released Google Eclipsa further down the road.”

The addition unlocks 128-channel master bus processing of a Dolby Atmos mix by opening the door to third-party developers. Until now, immersive audio production has always happened in the channel-based domain and has therefore been limited in terms of workflow, creative freedom and accessibility. With the new OBAM plug-in interface, the Dolby Atmos Composer 1.6 is said to be the first platform to provide full access to object-level processing.

The updates of the Dolby Atmos Composer 1.6 and gravitas MDS 1.0.5 (with OBAM compatibility) are free to all existing users. For new customers Fiedler Audio is running a special OBAM introductory sale through June 30, 2025. The SDK is now available free of charge for all third-party developers wishing to create or adapt plug-ins for the OBAM platform

First to support the plug-in standard is audio software company Toneboosters, debuting a specially optimized version of its flagship TB Equalizer Pro plug-in. “With the new OBAM plug-in interface in Fiedler Audio’s Dolby Atmos Composer, our Equalizer Pro can now process all the audio signals of an entire Atmos mix at a level of detail that was previously out of reach,” said the company in a statement.