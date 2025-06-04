OBAM Immersive Mixing Plug-in Interface Debuts

Motten, Germany (June 4, 2025)—Fiedler Audio has announced the release of version 1.6 of its Dolby Atmos Composer, introducing OBAM, a plug-in interface for immersive audio mixing and mastering.
Using OBAM, creators have access to a mixing and mastering environment that embraces the full object-based complexity of modern immersive delivery formats, starting with Dolby Atmos and opening up for MPEG-H, Apple Spatial Audio and the expected soon-to-be-released Google Eclipsa further down the road.”
The addition unlocks 128-channel master bus processing of a Dolby Atmos mix by opening the door to third-party developers. Until now, immersive audio production has always happened in the channel-based domain and has therefore been limited in terms of workflow, creative freedom and accessibility. With the new OBAM plug-in interface, the Dolby Atmos Composer 1.6 is said to be the first platform to provide full access to object-level processing.
Fiedler Audio Spacelab Plugs Adds Dolby Atmos Composer Integration
The updates of the Dolby Atmos Composer 1.6 and gravitas MDS 1.0.5 (with OBAM compatibility) are free to all existing users. For new customers Fiedler Audio is running a special OBAM introductory sale through June 30, 2025. The SDK is now available free of charge for all third-party developers wishing to create or adapt plug-ins for the OBAM platform
First to support the plug-in standard is audio software company Toneboosters, debuting a specially optimized version of its flagship TB Equalizer Pro plug-in. “With the new OBAM plug-in interface in Fiedler Audio’s Dolby Atmos Composer, our Equalizer Pro can now process all the audio signals of an entire Atmos mix at a level of detail that was previously out of reach,” said the company in a statement.