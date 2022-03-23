Black Rooster Audio VLA-2A Mark II Plug-In Debuts

Wuppertal, Germany (March 23, 2022)—Black Rooster Audio has launched its updated VLA-2A Mark II Vintage Leveling Amplifier plug-in, bringing new features to its emulation of a late-1960s vintage opto compressor.

While the plug-in still sports all the features that owners of the original VLA-2A plug-in, it now has a larger GUI and new Ext SC (sidechain), Emphasis, Cell Sel (selector), Make Up gain, and Dry/Wet mix controls.

Black Rooster Audio’s real-time Spice component-based circuit simulation approach still allows its VLA-2A Mark II Vintage Leveling Amplifier plug- in to recreate the original opto compressor’s input and output transformers, sidechain and audio path tube stages, emphasis filter network, and the T4A cell.

New features in the Mark II edition include: Ext SC switch, which allows users to control the gain reduction of the main signal via the envelope of the external sidechain signal; Emphasis, which controls the sidechain pre-emphasis — useful for keeping high frequencies in check, preventing over- modulation, and allowing for a higher sensitivity to higher frequencies; Cell Sel, which switches between a choice of three different opto-electric cells — A, B, and C, each one offering different attack and release times; Make Up, which gain trims the signal output for optimization; and Dry/Wet, which mixes the compressed signal with the original one to maximize control over the resultant sound.

VLA-2A Mark II is available at an introductory promo price of $59 USD.