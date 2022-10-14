Black Rooster Audio TD-201 Tape Echo Plug-In Takes Off

Black Rooster Audio has introduced the TD-201 plug-in, emulating a vintage tape echo for those who require an in-the-box tape delay.

Erfurt, Thuringia, Germany (October 14, 2022)—Black Rooster Audio has introduced the TD-201 plug-in, emulating a vintage tape echo for those who require an in-the-box tape delay. It is a 64-bit AAX-, AU-, and VST-compatible plug-in for macOS (10.9 or later) and AAX- and VST-compatible plug-ins for Windows (7 or later).

Taking inspiration from the Roland RE-201 Space Echo’s distinctive delay sound, which first hit the scene in 1974, the new plug-in aims to provide the sought-after vintage character of the original hardware while providing newly conceived customization options for maximum usability.

Those customization options are the key to the plug-in’s feature set, starting with its implementation of a complex multi-head Mode Selector that allows for transitioning between the playback heads so that they can dial in the user’s preferred room setup, mixing reverberation and delay.

Controls are available for adjusting the depth (POS), volume (VOL) and stereo position (PAN) per playback head—in all, nine parameters. Users can also synchronize TD-201’s tape speed to the track tempo with the SYNC control; when using this feature, the echo will also follow the impulse initiated by the TAP button.

They always say that “bugs” are really features in software, and that’s something the plug-in tries to do with the hardware it’s emulating, as it gives users the option to use Noise, Dropouts, Headroom, Flutter and Motor controls — all of which are hardware machine attributes — to dial in some randomness to make the echo sound even more authentic.

Adjustable gain-staging provides TD-201 users with an ability to control both the pre-processing input gain level and the post-processing output gain level.

TD-201 is available to purchase for a time-limited introductory promo price of $29.00 USD — rising thereafter to its regular price of $99.00 USD.