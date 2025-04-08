Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve 20 Adds AI Audio Features

Blackmagic Design’s new update to DaVinci Resolve 20 adds more than 100 new features, many of them AI-powered, including to the Fairlight audio editor.

Las Vegas, NV (April 8, 2025)—Blackmagic Design’s new update to DaVinci Resolve 20 adds more than 100 new features, many of them AI-powered, including to the Fairlight audio editor.

Drilling down into some of the audio upgrades, a full audio mixer with loudness metering has been added to the cut page. Each channel strip has a left-right pan slider, fader, solo, and mute buttons, plus professional panning, EQ, Dynamics, and FX controls. Now customers can mix and monitor audio while they record, edit and finish their show.

Customers can also use AI IntelliScript to automatically generate timelines based on the original project script. AI IntelliScript will match the transcribed audio in media clips to the script and construct a timeline of the best selected takes, with any alternative takes placed on additional tracks for editor review.

AI Dialogue Matcher automatically matches the tone, level and room environment of dialogue. Customers can match audio from two totally different clips for audio consistency. Match dialogue recorded in different environments, on different devices, or on shoots spanning several days.

Users can now automatically adjust a music track’s length to fit a video using AI Music Extender. The audio clip is analyzed and a music edit is extended or shortened to match. Customers get four versions to chose from, visual edit indicators, and the ability to decompose sections.

A new AI Voice Convert tool applies a pre-generated voice model to an existing voice recording, retaining its inflections, pitch variation and emotion. Improve their own voice if recorded in a noisy environment, or create perfect ADR using the original actor’s own voice.

AI IntelliCut provides clip-based audio processing, automating tasks quickly. Remove Silence removes low level or silent areas for a cleaner audio track. Customers can split dialogue into a separate track per speaker for individual mixing and create an ADR list to replace dialogue.

When a timeline has audio elements that are not mixed or balanced, AI Audio Assistant can automatically create a professional audio mix. Audio Assistant organizes tracks, evens out dialogue levels, adjusts sound effects and music to the dialogue track, and automatically creates a mastered final mix.

When editing to the beat, customers can use the AI Detect Music Beats function to analyze audio clips containing beat-driven music and automatically place markers to indicate beats. Customers can use these as visual indicators for cut points, or drag to snap clips to the beat’s markers at the nearest frame.

DaVinci Resolve 20 public beta is available now for download from the Blackmagic Design web site.