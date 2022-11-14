Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve Adds AI Audio Features

Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve 18.1 adds DaVinci Neural Engine-enabled AI features to the cut, edit and Fairlight audio pages, and more.

Fremont, CA (November 14, 2022)—Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve 18.1, a major new update, adds DaVinci Neural Engine-enabled AI features to the cut, edit and Fairlight audio pages as well as vector keyframing for Fairlight automation curve editing, plus Fairlight grid support.

For audio, DaVinci Resolve Studio 18.1 adds new AI-based voice isolation track FX so customers can remove loud, undesirable sounds from voice recordings. By adding DaVinci Neural Engine-enabled voice isolation to the cut, edit and Fairlight pages, customers can isolate dialog from background sounds in a recording, eliminating everything else from moderate noise to aircraft and explosions, leaving only the voice. Voice isolation is useful for interviews and dialogue recordings from noisy locations.

The built-in dialogue leveler track FX in the inspector processes and smoothes dialogue recordings without the need for level adjustments on clip gain or automation curves, according to the company. Controls include real-time scrolling waveform display, focus presets and three process options.

With the new vector keyframing of Fairlight audio automation curves, customers now have the ability to graphically enter, edit, trim and nudge keyframes with standard tools. Plus, there’s a new automation editing view which aids management of curves and keyframes. DaVinci Resolve 18.1 also adds Fairlight grid support so customers can position clips on a grid based on timecode or musical tempo.

Blackmagic also says that it has made significant performance improvements with multiple tools. Updates to the internal processing reportedly result in up to 10x faster Text+, 5x faster stabilization, face refinement tracking and analysis, 4x faster spatial noise reduction, better playback performance with large node graphs and improved Blackmagic RAW decoding on Apple silicon.

DaVinci Resolve 18.1 update is available now for download free of charge from the Blackmagic Design website.