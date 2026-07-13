Blackmagic Design Releases Fairlight Live 1.0

Blackmagic Design has officially released Fairlight Live 1.0, the final version of the brand’s new audio mixer designed for broadcast and live events.

New York, NY (July 13, 2026)—Blackmagic Design has officially released Fairlight Live 1.0, the final version of the brand’s new audio mixer designed for broadcast and live events, available as a free software download.

The SMPTE ST 2110-compliant software-based mixer can handle hundreds or even thousands of channels, depending on the host Mac or Windows computer, and natively supports stereo, surround and immersive audio. Features including third-party plug-in support, AFL/PFL Solo, talkback and advanced input controls like remote gain and dual inputs. It incorporates a cue player, snapshots, internal matrix and more.

Fairlight Live also supports routing audio to and from ATEM Mini switchers via USB. Multiple systems may be operated for simultaneous users or full redundancy.

Blackmagic Design has also released ATEM Switchers 10.3, which adds support for USB digital audio output for use with Fairlight Live to supported ATEM switcher models including ATEM Mini Pro, ATEM Mini Extreme, ATEM SDI Extreme, ATEM Television Studio and ATEM Constellation 4K models.

This update also adds support for streaming directly from an ATEM switcher to Blackmagic Cloud Stream Router, allowing users to route a live production globally and deliver to multiple streaming platforms at the same time. ATEM Television Studio HD8 ISO and ATEM Mini Extreme ISO G2 can also receive remote sources from the Cloud Stream Router, enabling live feeds from anywhere in the world to be introduced directly into a production.