Boss Ships Gigcaster Audio Streaming Mixers

Los Angeles, CA (May 12, 2023)—Boss has introduced its new series of audio streaming mixers. Based around two models—the Gigcaster 8 and Gigcaster 5—the mixer series offers sound tools, music playback functions, and mixing features in self-contained desktop hubs.

The 8 is an eight-channel streaming mixer with a direct guitar/bass input, four XLR/TRS combo inputs, an onboard stereo mic, eight sound/effect pads, a 20×14 USB audio interface, and support for onboard multitrack recording to microSD media.

Meanwhile, the 5 is a comparatively compact five-channel streaming mixer with a direct guitar/bass input, two XLR inputs, stereo line input, eight virtual sound/effect pads, 16×12 USB audio interface, and more.

The mixers can allow creators to stream directly to YouTube, Facebook Live, Twitch and other platforms via USB or use Gigcaster offline to develop content. Each model sports multiple input channels that allow users to connect XLR mics and instruments, and features processing from the Boss library onboard. Bluetooth audio is available for streaming music from a mobile device, while main and headphones outputs provide sound monitoring for multiple participants.

Guitarists and bassists can directly connect an instrument and play with amps and effects derived from the GT-1000 Guitar Effects Processor, while vocal effects from the VE series can provide compression, pitch correction, delay, reverb and harmonies that automatically follow a set key.

The Boss Gigcaster 5 and Gigcaster 8 are available for $479 and $699 respectively.