Bell Centre Rings the Changes with Calrec

Montreal, Canada (November 25, 2025)—Montreal’s 21,000-capacity Bell Centre, the largest indoor arena in Canada and one of the largest ice hockey arenas in the world, has a brand-new ST 2110 infrastructure and Calrec Argo S console.

Bell Centre’s Patrick Cyrenne believes the modular and open nature of Calrec’s ecosystem will help the venue to support greater creativity, efficiency, and develop more fan experiences no matter where or how the content is consumed.

Cyrenne, who is Bell Centre’s manager, broadcasting and electronics, and responsible for maintaining and overseeing the broadcast installations for game presentation, says, “Argo has been a game-changer for managing the quick turnaround between different types of events. Its modular and flexible architecture allows us to easily reconfigure the console for different situations, which is essential to adhere to our tight schedules and varied technical demands. During a hockey game our audio workflow is geared toward broadcast feeds and Argo enables us to build show-specific layouts and recall them instantly.

The Argo S is also being used to produce and enhance more fan-focused and niche content across multiple platforms, especially for social media and digital engagement. He says, “The ability to manage simultaneous mixes allows us to tailor audio for alternate feeds without interrupting the main broadcast workflow. We also use it for recording voice overs and podcasts, as well as for watch parties where we generate audio feeds for in-venue entertainment and custom audio mixes for social streams, interviews, and special segments that run alongside the main event.”

With in-house and remote production, multiple language feeds, digital content, and social media deliverables, Cyrenne says Bell Centre’s output and quality control per event has increased dramatically. “Features like integrated automatic mix-minus means we can take on more without sacrificing quality or reliability,” he says. “Ultimately, Calrec helps us deliver high-quality content faster and more flexibly, allowing our team to stay agile and meet the growing demands of modern live event production.”