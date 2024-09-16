Calrec Launches Three New Products at IBC2024

Calrec Audio is marking 60 years in business with the launch of three new products at IBC2024, including the Argo M console.

IBC, Amsterdam (September 16, 2024)—Calrec Audio is marking 60 years in business with the launch of three new products at IBC2024.

Following its development preview at NAB, the ImPulse V cloud-based DSP processing core provides a virtualized Calrec audio mixing engine in a cloud native AWS environment. Leveraging a patented x86 CPU optimal core processing (OCP) technology to operate in a virtualized Linux environment, ImPulseV is reportedly optimized for low latency throughput, providing real-time responsive, efficient and deterministic audio processing, control, routing and mixing.

ImPulseV supports direct surface connections from Calrec Argo platform products as well as the Calrec Assist web UI. In addition, Calrec’s new True Control 2.0 can be used to control ImPulseV from any True Control 2.0-enabled console: Argo M, Argo S, Argo Q and Type R.

The standard 128 DSP pack at launch provides up to 128 channels, 16 groups, eight mains, 32 tracks, 32 auxes, 64 direct outputs, 128 inserts and path delay on all channels, groups, mains, tracks and auxes. ImPulseV supports stereo, 5.1 and full immersive formats up to 7.1.4 with 9.1.6 monitoring, and any channel or bus can be mono, stereo, 5.1, 5.1.4 or 7.1.4, providing a full toolkit for immersive productions and Dolby Atmos workflows.

Calrec’s new Argo M brings the exact same feature set and operational familiarity as the company’s larger Argo Q and Argo S consoles in a compact 24- or 36-fader footprint. Designed for small to medium applications and adopting the same “everything anywhere” approach, Argo M is a plug-and-play SMPTE ST 2110 native console.

Argo M features integrated DSP processing with no networking or PTP sync required for independent operation and has built-in analog and digital audio I/O and GPIO, three modular I/O slots for further expansion, and a MADI I/O port via an SFP. It supports up to 7.1.4. immersive paths for input channels, buses, metering and monitoring as standard, plus Calrec Assist UI for remote control on a standard web browser.

Calrec’s True Control 2.0 builds on Calrec’s RP1 True Control implementation to provide expanded levels of control in two key areas. Firstly, Calrec says, it provides users with far greater levels of remote control without the limitations of mirroring or parallel controlling, with control of an expanded feature-set including EQ, dynamics, routing, direct outputs and delay.

More fundamentally, according to the manufacturer, it gives broadcasters unparalleled flexibility to scale their remote productions as needed by expanding the number of products it works with. True Control 2.0 is available on Type R, ImPulseV, Argo M, Argo Q and Argo S, allowing any of these products to remotely control any other True Control 2.0 enabled product. Moreover, any one of these controller consoles can access up to five other consoles simultaneously.