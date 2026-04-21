Telos Alliance Unveils Four New Products at NAB 2026

Telos Alliance is exhibiting four new audio products at the 2026 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas, NV (April 21, 2026)—Telos Alliance is exhibiting four new audio products at the 2026 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Introduced for the first time at this year’s show is Omnia XII, the brand-new, flagship FM/HD/DAB audio processor from Frank Foti and the Omnia team that combines all-new algorithms and Foti’s Clemenza clipper with I/O and features users require to support today’s workflows.

Also new is Axia Pulsar, a compact new AoIP console surface with eight motorized faders (expandable to 16), a touchscreen monitor section and the same audio performance as the company’s larger Quasar XR and SR consoles.

Another product making its debut is Telos Infinity VIP SE, the latest member of the growing StudioEssentials family of compact intercom hardware products, which merges Infinity VIP software with compact hardware.

Telos Infinity IP Intercom MK2 Master, Expansion, and Desktop panels, featuring 16 bigger, brighter, easier-to-read TFT button displays, are also on show for the first time.

Improvements to several of the company’s existing offerings are also being demonstrated. The Jünger Audio flexAI platform features the Jünger Audio Intelligent Assistant (JAIC) to aid in managing complex multichannel mixes in real time, and the flexAI platform is now fully deployable in the cloud.

Meanwhile, the Minnetonka Audio AudioTools Server automated file-based processing platform addresses one of the top issues faced by television viewers: dialogue intelligibility. ATS can analyze audio content and, if necessary, make corrections to ensure viewers no longer struggle to hear and understand dialogue within the overall mix.

Partner ip-studio is showcasing its Studio Zero ecosystem in the Telos Alliance booth, a fully-realized, 100% virtual cloud-hosted solution first introduced at the 2023 NAB Show. Studio Zero merges a suite of Telos Alliance products with ip-studio’s advanced automation and workflow management software.