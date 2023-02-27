Celestion Copperback DSRs Roll Out

Celestion has released its Copperback collection for use with the company's SpeakerMix Pro plug-in.

Ipswich, UK (February 27, 2023)—Celestion has released its Copperback collection digitally as a Dynamic Speaker Response (DSR) for use with the company’s SpeakerMix Pro self-contained DAW plug-in.

Celestion touts its DSRs as “next-generation digital speaker responses that capture the sound and feel of the speaker’s dynamic, non-linear responses” reportedly resulting in improved tonal accuracy. for even greater tonal detail.

Designed with a different tonal flavor in mind than other Celestion guitar speakers, the Copperback is intended to be more tonally transparent than others, presenting sonic characteristics and nuances of an amp and performance without introducing much in the way of additional coloration that can be generated by cone break-up.

As a result, the Copperback reportedly provides tight lows, neutral low-mids, open upper-mid definition and well-controlled high treble. The speaker has been captured by the company’s sound engineers using the same techniques as all of Celestion’s IRs and DSRs, using three studio microphones—a Shure SM57, a Royer R-121 ribbon mic and a Sennheiser MD421. Each mic was recorded in six different positions—each named within the speaker response files as Balanced, Bright, fat, Thin, Dark and Dark 2—as well as a rear mic position for the open back cabs. The addition of a Neumann TLM107 room mic provides the user with more tonal options.

The files for the Celestion Copperback DSRs series are available individually or as a complete set. The Celestion Copperback DSR set includes five cabinet configurations: 1×12 (both open and closed back), 2×12 (both open and closed back) and 4×12 (closed back).

The complete Celestion digital collections of IRs and DSRs, as well as the SpeakerMix Pro plug-in, are available for download at the company’s website.