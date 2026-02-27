Celestion CNX0820 Coax Driver – A Mix Product of the Week

New from Celestion is the CNX0820 Coaxial Driver, an 8-inch coax transducer with a neodymium driver designed to produce high-resolution audio from a lightweight, compact package.

New York, NY (February 27, 2026)—New from Celestion is the CNX0820 Coaxial Driver, an 8-inch coax transducer with a neodymium driver designed to produce high-resolution audio from a lightweight, compact package for pro audio applications where space is at a premium.

The CNX0820 features a robust cast-aluminum chassis and a single neodymium magnet assembly that serves as a common motor for both low-frequency and high-frequency elements. This construction allows the acoustic centers of the two transducers to be moved closer together for improved coherence and time alignment, while maintaining a lower profile than conventional dual-motor designs.

The LF element features a 2-inch (50 mm) edge-wound, copper-clad, aluminum voice coil with a continuous power rating of 500W and 95dB sensitivity, while the HF element employs a 1.75-inch (44 mm) edge-wound, copper-clad, aluminum voice coil capable of 100W continuous power handling with a sensitivity of 107 dB. Rated impedance for both elements is 8Ω, and frequency response is stated as 80 Hz to 20 kHz, with a recommended minimum crossover point of 2 kHz (minimum 12dB/octave slope).

Evolving from Celestion’s successful FTX range, the CNX0820 represents the company’s next generation of coaxial technology. A key feature of the CNX0820 is an integrated constant-directivity horn, which provides a defined 50-degree dispersion pattern, allowing precise coverage control directly from the driver while simplifying cabinet design for system integrators and manufacturers.

The magnet assembly incorporates twin demodulation rings, which significantly reduce harmonic and intermodulation distortion. The HF diaphragm is constructed from polyimide for durability and clear transient response, and is field-repairable, ensuring longevity and easy serviceability.

Its light weight (5.5 pounds; 2.5 kg) and high-output capabilities make the CNX0820 an excellent solution for floor monitors, compact two-way designs, and high-ceiling loudspeaker installations.