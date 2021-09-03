Product of the Week: Celestion CDX1-1412 Compression Driver

New York, NY (September 2, 2021)—Recently announced by the folks at Celestion, the CDX1-1412 is a 1-inch exit HF compression driver employing a neodymium magnet structure. It features a very compact 60mm package and is intended for use in small, two-way loudspeaker designs and other portable applications.

The CDX1-1412 is the latest addition to the company’s line of high-frequency compression drivers.

Specs include power ratings of 35W (AES standard), 70W (Continuous), and a sensitivity of 107 dB across a frequency range of 1500 Hz to 20 kHz. Recommended crossover frequency is stated as 2000 Hz @ 12 dB/octave.

Designed and developed at Celestion’s headquarters in Ipswich, England, the CDX1-1412 features a 34mm (1.4-inch) diameter, edge-wound, copper-clad aluminum voice coil, and a 25mm (1-inch) exit.

The diaphragm is constructed from a single piece of Polyimide film and is fabricated using a rigid engineering thermoplastic. Acoustic foam is used to minimize internal air cavity resonances, and to dampen unwanted reflections from inside the cover.

Available in 8Ω and 16Ω versions, the CDX1-1412 is small enough to fit into small cabinets where space is critical, or to be used with multiple-driver horns; it mounts using two M5 bolts on a spacing of 52mm (2 .05 inches).

Dimensions of the CDX1-1412 are 60 mm (2.4 inches) wide x 34.5 mm (1.4 inches) deep, and it weighs in at 0.36 kg (0.8 lb.).