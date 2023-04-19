Celestion Bows New Sub

Anaheim, CA (April 18, 2023)—Celestion debuted its new 18-inch PowerProX18 subwoofer at the 2023 NAMM Show.

According to the company, the subwoofer features a cooling design that enables its voice coil to run 20°C cooler than comparable competitor drivers, thus reducing heat-related stress on the 4-inch glass-fiber voice coil former and other thermally sensitive parts. It also reduces the temperature-related rise in Re (coil resistance) that causes power compression.

Celestion reports it has identified adhesives that ensure additional driver performance and durability. In the interest of performance longevity, especially in outdoor applications such as concerts, the glass fiber-loaded cellulose cone is weatherproofed not only on the front side, but on the back as well.

With a nominal impedance of 8 ohms, the PowerProX18 subwoofer’s power rating is 1200 watts nominal (AES) and 2400 watts continuous. Sensitivity, measured at [email protected] in 2π space is 97 dB. Its Bl (motor force) curve exhibits symmetry, and due to the cone’s polysiloxane-laminated dual suspension, which provides stability and cone displacement symmetry, the K (stiffness) curve also reveals symmetry, resulting in reduced distortion.

An aluminum demodulation ring reduces the inductance (Le) of the motor circuit—1.61mH at 1 kHz—which also contributes to lowering power compression. The ring also reduces harmonic distortion as the voice coil and cone move in the gap toward either pole of the magnet.

The subwoofer has a usable frequency range of 35 to 1,000 Hz, making it suitable for large subwoofer applications. Xmax is calculated at ±9.3mm. Its chassis supports a 3.5kg ferrite magnet, while the overall weight of the subwoofer is 13.2kg (29.1lb.)