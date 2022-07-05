Cerwin-Vega VEGA Studio Monitors Launched

Cerwin-Vega has introduced its new VEGA series studio monitor line, based around four models—the VEGA4S, VEGA6S, VEGA8S, and VEGA10S.

Los Angeles, CA (July 5, 2022)—Cerwin-Vega has introduced its new VEGA series studio monitor speakers. The line is based around four models—the VEGA4S, VEGA6S, VEGA8S, and VEGA10S.

The new VEGA4S, VEGA6S, and VEGA8S models use a new custom bi-amplifier while the VEGA10S uses a custom triple-amplifier, all based around Class “D” topology, reportedly offering large headroom and low noise amplification. The cabinets are all wood, cut via CNC machines to ensure smooth, round edges. An optional decorative grill that incorporates CV’s magnetic mounting system will also be made available for the studio monitor speakers.

The VEGA series DSP-controlled studio monitor speakers come with embedded Bluetooth 5.1 and SKAA Pro wireless technology in addition to traditional wired inputs, aiding connectivity from a variety of sources.

The VEGA series nearfield monitor speakers are sold as a pair pack, consisting of a Hub and a Satellite monitor. The Hub monitor is the “control” center speaker and the Satellite monitor speaker receives SKAA transmission from either the Hub monitor or from other SKAA integrated sources. An additional two VEGA satellite monitors can be connected via SKAA wireless technology without performance hindrance.

The new VEGA4S, VEGA6S, VEGA8S, and VEGA10S studio monitor speakers are expected to be shipping in early Q4 of 2022.