Cranborne Audio Carnaby HE2 EQ Debuts

Anaheim, CA (January 24, 2024)—Cranborne Audio is using the NAMM Show as the stage to unveil the latest addition to the company’s HarmonicEQ family, the Carnaby HE2. Designed as a stereo, dual-mono and mid/side analog 3-band parametric EQ, Carnaby HE2 essentially adds to the company’s Carnaby 500 and puts it in a single rackspace.

Key features of Carnaby HE2 include a 3-band HarmonicEQ built around a custom analog EQ circuit and unique “saturation-core” technology for harmonically enriched EQ effects. The unit supports both stereo and dual-mono configurations, as well as mid-side encoding in an effort to provide users with enhanced control over stereo imaging.

Per-band bypass aids tonal sculpting by independently bypassing each of the three frequency bands, allowing users to audition and fine-tune their settings. Hand-in-hand with that, the HE2 facilitates further sound-sculpting by offering precise HF and LF cut controls with individual bypass controls help further tame and shape audio.

Equipped with LED rings and digital encoders, the unit ensures that any remote control operation is reflected on the Carnaby HE2’s front panel. However, users can also control the unit via USB and Network, as well as recall via the included plug-in to bring back previous settings and control Carnaby HE2 remotely from a DAW.