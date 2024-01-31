Newfangled Audio Recirculate Plug-in Debuts

Newfangled Audio has introduced Recirculate, an echo delay plug-in intended to provide depth to mixes.

Little Ferry, NJ (January 31, 2024)—Newfangled Audio has introduced Recirculate, an echo delay plug-in intended to provide depth to mixes.

Recirculate uses a variety of independent timing controls, delay behaviors and a suite of character and sound-shaping tools to aid users in achieving track depth and dimension via simple or complex rhythmic echoes.

Recirculate’s control and processing options include independently adjustable initial delays and repeats for rhythmic diversity; flexible delay behaviors for creative versatility; sync alignment with note values, steps, or milliseconds; high- and low-cut filters with morphable shape adjustment; transient design; built-in compression, ducking and gating; 28 selectable character and noise combinations for adding personality; reverb for creating diffuse repeats or lush tails; soundstage definition for depth and dimension, and adjustable dry/FX blend.

“We wanted to make the easiest and best echo for mixing,” says Dan Gillespie, founder and owner of Newfangled Audio. “A delay plug-in that would easily add depth to your mixes and create beautiful echoes that always sit just right in the mix.”

Newfangled Audio’s Recirculate plug-in is available for $49 USD through Feb. 28 (reg. $99), and loyalty discounts are available for owners of plug-ins from Newfangled Audio and Eventide Audio, which distributes Newfangled Audio products.