Dangerous Music 2-BUS-XT Analog Summing Mixer Debuts

New York, NY (July 19, 2022)—Dangerous Music has launched its new 2-BUS-XT 16-channel mastering-grade analog summing mixer. A single rack-space unit, the 2-BUS-XT summing amp makes use of the six-layer board summing circuitry of the 2-BUS+ to produce wide stereo imaging and depth of field

The 2-BUS-XT allows users to dial in complexity and excitement via two custom color circuits, designed by company co-founder Chris Muth. The transformers reportedly subtly introduce 2nd order harmonics to produce lower mid-range warmth while preserving top-end articulation. A variable Coherence control can be used to dimensional asymmetry, elevating the harmonic content by bringing up the detail as the levels are reduced, then blending the result with the source mix, in a similar manner to parallel compression. The color circuitry may be assigned to one or both of channels 15 and 16 or to the mix buss or assigned to an aux send from the DAW. The associated switches offer a true hard-wire bypass of the color circuitry.

Two mono buttons across input pairs 1-2 and 9-10 enable sources such as vocals or kick drum to be anchored to the center of the stereo mix. A sum level output trim enables users to manually fade a mix in real time or set the level before A-to-D conversion and final mix buss processing.

Multiple 16-channel 2-BUS-XT units may be stacked to accommodate higher channel counts through the external input. The unit may additionally be paired with the Dangerous 2-BUS+ to give users a total of five different analog color circuit options or with the D-BOX+ to add monitor control and 24 channels of summing.

Scheduled to begin shipping in Q4 2022, the 2-BUS-XT’s MSRP is $1,999.