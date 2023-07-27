Your browser is out-of-date!

Darkglass Electronics Microtubes X 900 Amplifier Unit Debuts

Darkglass Electronics, a Helsinki, Finland-based audio manufacturer, has launched the Microtubes X 900 amplifier unit.

By Mix Staff

Darkglass Electronics Microtubes X 900 Amplifier Unit.

Melville, NY (July 26, 2023)—Darkglass Electronics, a Helsinki, Finland-based audio manufacturer, has launched the Microtubes X 900 amplifier unit, intended for use by bassists in touring, live gigs, the studio and more

The X 900 unit offers a Class D 900-watt amplifier and a six-band graphic equalizer that can sculpt the tone from aggressive and overdriven to clean to suit every bassist’s needs. The X distortion circuit allows users to select exactly what frequencies they want to compress and saturate for the low and treble, respectively.

It features MIDI for channel switching and muting programmability, impulse response cabinet simulation with up to three different storable virtual cabinets, auxiliary input, and headphone output.

The limited production run of the Darkglass X 900 amplifier unit is available with U.S. MAP pricing of $1,299.

