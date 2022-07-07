LEA Professional Connect Series 1504 Amplifier Debuts

South Bend, IN (July 7, 2022)—LEA Professional is shipping its new Connect Series 1504 four-channel amplifier, designed for use in large installations.

The 1504 model drives up to 1,500 watts per channel (into 2, 4, and 8 ohms as well as 70Vrms and 100Vrms) and is available In Network Connect (1504) and Dante Connect Versions (1504D). The 1504 and 1504D include advanced DSP that includes linear phase FIR filters and up to 4 seconds of delay. The Smart Power Bridge feature allows for two Smart Power Bridge channels that can turn the amp into a 2 x 3000 watt amplifier. With three different methods of network connection, users can connect using the amplifier’s built-in Wi-Fi Access Point, connecting to an existing Wi-Fi network, or using a Local Area Network Ethernet connection.

The new Connect Series models also leverage a built-in Amazon Web Services (AWS) IoT Core that provides systems integrators with secure remote monitoring and control capabilities across LEA’s entire lineup of IoT-enabled amplifiers through the LEA Cloud. The cloud platform has supported integrators not only by allowing them to work remotely, but also providing a steady income in the form of recurring revenue.

The Connect Series also has access to the LEA Professional Web UI which allows users to get a clear status check of every amplifier connected to the network and a status of every channel on any given amp to monitor channel performance. In addition, the platform gives users the capacity to view and adjust channel settings such as input settings, signal generator, crossover, equalizer, limiter and load monitoring.