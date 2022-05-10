d&b audiotechnik 5D Installation Amplifier Debuts

d&b audiotechnik has introduced its new 5D installation amplifier, a four-channel DSP amplifier with integrated audio networking.

Backnang, Germany (May 10, 2022)—Sporting a compact design intended for installations, d&b audiotechnik has introduced its new 5D installation amplifier, a four-channel DSP amplifier with integrated audio networking and flexible output power sharing.

Introduced at ISE 2022 in Barcelona this week, the amplifier features a 1 RU 9.5 inch footprint. The amplifier is intended to drive smaller loudspeakers and can be mounted under tables or ceilings as well as in a rack.

It is the first d&b amplifier with integrated Dante networking, allowing for flexible system configuration changes and deployment of decentralized system designs.

“Especially for our smaller loudspeaker solutions, our new 5D installation amplifier provides flexible usability, uncompromised sonic quality, and seamless system workflow integration. The 5D offers all the interoperability integrators need and expect,” commented d&b Product Manager, Wolfgang Schulz. “Its compact form factor, ability to drive small scale loudspeaker systems – and all at a budget friendly investment – make the 5D a welcome addition to the d&b portfolio.”